'We have reached capacity': Miles of cars line up at Daytona stadium to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Samantha Sosa
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Coronavirus in Florida
Over three miles of cars lined up for the vaccinations overnight Sunday into Monday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of senior citizens over 65 are parked around Daytona Stadium in anticipation of the first day of COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Monday.

The distribution will be operated as a drive-thru. About 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated on Monday and doses will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, as of 6:13 a.m., the vaccination site has reached capacity.

Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. Another 1,000 doses will be distributed on Tuesday.

Seniors on Sunday told FOX 35 that they are prepared to stay out all night.

Some even said they would have to use the restroom in the woods.

"I’m 75 years old and I’ve never sat all night for anything in my life. Not a concert, football game, nothing," said Joe Leatherbury.

"I brought my crocheting, breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, a blanket and pillow," said Helen Waugh.

Frustration grew throughout the night as seniors were told they could not park around the stadium until 4 a.m.

About 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated on Monday and doses will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Daytona Beach police also announced that people should refrain from camping overnight earlier in the week.

"They tell us they’re going to give us a ticket. Give me a ticket. I’ll pay $100 to be safe," said Fayna Lutz.

However, police confirmed that  officers would not be ticketing for parking, citing that "safety is the most important thing, the PD just doesn’t want the roadway obstructed."

By 10 p.m. Sunday, the cars began forming a single-file line alongside LPGA Boulevard.

Cars lined the road overnight into Monday with residents 65 and older, waiting to be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this initial vaccination event. Each person will receive a 2nd dose reminder card that lists the date and the manufacturer of the shot.

