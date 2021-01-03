'We have reached capacity': Miles of cars line up at Daytona stadium to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of senior citizens over 65 are parked around Daytona Stadium in anticipation of the first day of COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Monday.

The distribution will be operated as a drive-thru. About 1,000 people are expected to be vaccinated on Monday and doses will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, as of 6:13 a.m., the vaccination site has reached capacity.

Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. Another 1,000 doses will be distributed on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES: FOX 35 will monitor the line as opening hours approach

Advertisement

Seniors on Sunday told FOX 35 that they are prepared to stay out all night.

Some even said they would have to use the restroom in the woods.

"I’m 75 years old and I’ve never sat all night for anything in my life. Not a concert, football game, nothing," said Joe Leatherbury.

"I brought my crocheting, breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, a blanket and pillow," said Helen Waugh.

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Frustration grew throughout the night as seniors were told they could not park around the stadium until 4 a.m.

Daytona Beach police also announced that people should refrain from camping overnight earlier in the week.

"They tell us they’re going to give us a ticket. Give me a ticket. I’ll pay $100 to be safe," said Fayna Lutz.

However, police confirmed that officers would not be ticketing for parking, citing that "safety is the most important thing, the PD just doesn’t want the roadway obstructed."

RELATED: Florida reports over 10,600 new COVID-19 cases, 100 more deaths

By 10 p.m. Sunday, the cars began forming a single-file line alongside LPGA Boulevard.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this initial vaccination event. Each person will receive a 2nd dose reminder card that lists the date and the manufacturer of the shot.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.