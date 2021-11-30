Seniors relive great memories at 50s-themed center in Sarasota

Stepping foot into Sarasota's Town Square is like taking a step back in time.

"It transports you back to a 1950s town square. Fully furnished with a 1950s car, at Rosie’s dinner and a town hall," said Catherine McDermott.

Located in Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, the Town Square adult day center will soon open its doors. Its mission is to help families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia.

"The idea of Town Square is to give those caregivers a break and support as well as helping the member with cognitive impairment with a stimulating environment," said McDermott.

Catherine McDermott, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, said the theme and familiar scenes from the past can help bring back once-forgotten memories.

"To have that throwback in time to the 1950s when their independence and lives were full and they had quality of life," she said.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates there are more than 6 million Americans living with the disease. The owner of Town Square said this is another option for families needing help.

"What we found that’s missing is that point between home care and assisted living, how to keep a senior at home longer here’s a place you can bring them during the day," said Michael Finn.

The center has storefronts where guests can have lunch at the diner, see a movie on the big screen or get creative in an art studio, giving them a chance to go back to a past memory.

"It's not just playing bingo. It’s actually having real programming built specifically for that storefront all day long," said Finn.

For more information visit https://www.townsquare.net/sarasota/.