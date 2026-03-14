Seniors served more than 1.2 million meals in 2025 as National Nutrition Month highlights community impact

The Brief March is National Nutrition Month, with the 2026 theme "Food Connects Us." Senior Connection Center funded 1,214,474 meals in 2025 for older adults in Tampa Bay. Leaders say congregate and home-delivered meal programs help reduce isolation and support independence.



As National Nutrition Month spotlights the theme "Food Connects Us," local leaders say that message is playing out every day at senior meal sites across Hillsborough County.

Senior Connection Center, Inc., whose mission helps older adults and persons with disabilities live with independence and dignity, funded 1,214,474 meals in 2025. Those meals were provided through both congregate dining sites and home-delivered meal programs.

Congregate meals are served at senior centers and community locations. In addition to providing balanced, nutritious food, they offer something just as important: social connection.

Home-delivered meals are designed for older adults who are homebound or have mobility challenges. Those deliveries also serve as a wellness check, ensuring someone sees that senior regularly.

Leaders say these programs help reduce isolation, support overall health and wellness, and allow older adults to remain in their homes longer. For many participants, meal programs are one of the few consistent connections they have with the community.

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Big picture view:

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign led by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to promote informed food choices, sustainable eating and physical activity. The 2026 theme, "Food Connects Us," encourages balanced, nutrient-dense meals, cooking at home and consulting Registered Dietitian Nutritionists.

Local dietitians say that message aligns closely with what they see firsthand at area meal sites.

What you can do:

For information about congregate meal sites near you or resources for home-delivered meals, click here or call Senior Connection Center’s Elder Helpline at 1 (800) 96-ELDER.