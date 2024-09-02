NHC monitoring 3 disturbances in Atlantic, 2 have medium chance of development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas in the Atlantic for development chances.

A broad area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas has a meager chance of developing into a named storm over the next seven days.

Regardless, it has brought heavy rainfall to the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi over the past few days. Even more rain is on the way for the region this week.

Near the Lesser Antilles, an area of disturbed weather will enter the Eastern Caribbean on Tuesday. As it moves into the central and western Caribbean Sea, it will enter a more favorable environment for development.

Weather models have been divided on the odds of formation for this disturbance over the past few days. If it were to form in the Caribbean, the progress of this system would need to be carefully monitored by Cuba, Central America, and the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a medium (40%) chance of forming within the next seven days.

An additional area to watch was recently added the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. A tropical wave will soon be leaving the coast of Africa and entering into an environment (shown in yellow) that is more conducive to development. It now has a medium (40%) chance of formation over the next week.

The next name on our storm naming list is Francine.

