Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down traffic on I-4 in Orlando

Troopers are investigating a deadly, wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 westbound at the exit ramp to Sand Lake Road.

One person has been pronounced dead. Another has life-threatening injuries, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story.