Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down traffic on I-4 in Orlando

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated 7:13AM
ORLANDO, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a deadly, wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando on Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 westbound at the exit ramp to Sand Lake Road.

One person has been pronounced dead. Another has life-threatening injuries, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue. 

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.