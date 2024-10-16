Seven Pinellas parks to reopen Saturday following hurricanes Helene & Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

Many parks and trails in Pinellas County are set to reopen this Saturday, Oct. 19, after being closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Parks in Pinellas County that are set to reopen Saturday:

A. L. Anderson Park39699 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

39699 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Brooker Creek Preserve and Education Center3940 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688

3940 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688

Eagle Lake Park1800 Keene Rd, Largo, FL 33771

1800 Keene Rd, Largo, FL 33771

John Chesnut Sr. Park2200 E Lake Rd S, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

2200 E Lake Rd S, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Philippe Park2525 Philippe Pkwy, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

2525 Philippe Pkwy, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Ray Neri Park (part of Ray Neri Park remains partially closed due to construction)4303 46th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

4303 46th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Walsingham Park12615 102nd Ave, Seminole, FL 33778

12615 102nd Ave, Seminole, FL 33778

All other parks in Pinellas County will remain closed until further notice. People visiting the reopened parks should be aware of tall grass and some remaining debris leftover from the storm.

Pinellas County Park Rangers ask people who enter the parks to avoid downed trees and areas marked off-limits and to report any issues to on-site park rangers.

Pinellas County's reopening of these seven parks follows Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which devastated the region with unprecedented rain, wind, and flooding over the past two weeks.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: