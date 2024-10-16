Seven Pinellas parks to reopen Saturday following hurricanes Helene & Milton
Tarpon Springs, Fla. - Many parks and trails in Pinellas County are set to reopen this Saturday, Oct. 19, after being closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Milton.
Parks in Pinellas County that are set to reopen Saturday:
- A. L. Anderson Park39699 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- Brooker Creek Preserve and Education Center3940 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688
- Eagle Lake Park1800 Keene Rd, Largo, FL 33771
- John Chesnut Sr. Park2200 E Lake Rd S, Palm Harbor, FL 34685
- Philippe Park2525 Philippe Pkwy, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
- Ray Neri Park (part of Ray Neri Park remains partially closed due to construction)4303 46th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
- Walsingham Park12615 102nd Ave, Seminole, FL 33778
All other parks in Pinellas County will remain closed until further notice. People visiting the reopened parks should be aware of tall grass and some remaining debris leftover from the storm.
Pinellas County Park Rangers ask people who enter the parks to avoid downed trees and areas marked off-limits and to report any issues to on-site park rangers.
Pinellas County's reopening of these seven parks follows Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which devastated the region with unprecedented rain, wind, and flooding over the past two weeks.
