Several animals rescued, 1 cat suspected dead in Brooksville fire, investigated as possible arson
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County firefighters responded to a house fire in Brooksville early Wednesday morning and rescued several animals.
According to Brooksville Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal has been requested for ‘suspected arson’ after a fire broke out in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive on Wednesday.
At 3:34 a.m., Brooksville and Hernando Fire Rescue responded to the home where they saw flames and smoke from the back of the single-story home.
All human occupants made it out, but firefighters had to rescue 4 dogs, 15 cats, and 3 rabbits. One rabbit died in the fire, according to officials. The Red Cross is responding to assist the occupants and help place the animals.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.