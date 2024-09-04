NHC tracking 3 tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three areas in the Atlantic for potential tropical development.

The first tropical wave is moving quickly west at around 20 mph, producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea.

Some development of this system is possible late this week when the wave slows down over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC, or early next week over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC gives the wave a 30 percent chance of development through the next week.

Another tropical wave moving in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean presents a low chance of development, but the NHC says environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by the end of the week. The NHC gives this system a 10 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 10 percent chance of developing in the next week.

A third tropical wave is moving over the far eastern Atlantic and producing disorganized shower activity. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days.

According to the NHC, this system has a 20 percent chance of developing through the next two days and a 30 percent chance of developing in the next week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said that even though it's been relatively quiet right now, we're not done with hurricane season yet.