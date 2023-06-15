Several companies vow to rollout up-front prices

No one likes those extra fees that jack up the cost of concert and airline tickets. They're called junk fees, though some people call them even worse.

"Misery, torture, and a lot of pain from paying double what you thought it was going to be," said Adam Petunia, who opposes junk fees.

Thursday, those junk fees were in the cross hairs of the White House. President Joe Biden was joined by several companies, including LiveNation, which is vowing to start rolling out up-front pricing beginning in September for more than 200 of their venues and festivals nationwide.

Ticketmaster also plans to add upfront pricing for all other tickets sold on its site. That means when you buy a ticket, you'll know exactly how much it will cost.

"Junk fees are not a matter for the wealthy, but they are for working folks," said President Biden.

Last month, the president called for airlines to ditch their fees and offer more compensation when traveler's flights get interrupted.

That's something that several major carriers have agreed to. The president said these are steps in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

"This is real transparency that leads to more competition, brings down cost for working Americans," he said.

Costs that otherwise can add up seemingly out of nowhere.