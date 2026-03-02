Bay Area veterinarians sound alarm on mental health crisis

The Brief A CDC study found 1 in 6 veterinary professionals report suicidal thoughts at some point in their careers. Research shows U.S. veterinarians are 3 to 5 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population. Tampa Bay clinics are sharing mental health resources and urging clients to show patience and kindness.



Veterinarians across Tampa Bay say a mental health crisis is impacting their profession, one that often goes unseen behind exam room doors.

According to the CDC, one in six professionals in the veterinary field report experiencing suicidal thoughts during their careers. The Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association notes veterinarians in the United States are three to five times more likely to die by suicide than the general population.

Dr. Melanie Bizzarro, veterinarian and executive director of Harmony Vet Care, a low-cost nonprofit with clinics across Tampa Bay, says the issue hits close to home after losing a classmate to suicide.

Dr. Ellen Buerkett, veterinarian and owner of Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital in St. Petersburg and Riverview, says the emotional toll of the job is constant.

On any given day, she says, a veterinarian may celebrate a new puppy wellness visit in one room and help a family say goodbye to a beloved pet in the next.

Veterinary medicine sits at the intersection of high emotion and high financial stakes.

Doctors say difficult conversations about the cost of care can weigh heavily, especially when families cannot afford recommended treatments.

Veterinarians also face:

Compassion fatigue

Regularly performing euthanasia

Cyberbullying and online criticism

Workforce shortages

Significant student loan debt, often exceeding $250,000

Dr. Buerkett says while euthanasia can be viewed medically as relief from suffering, it remains emotionally complex and difficult to process.

What we know:

The nonprofit Not One More Vet, which began as a Facebook support group in 2014, has grown into a nationwide mental health network with roughly 40,000 veterinary professionals.

Flyers for the organization are posted inside Harmony Vet Care clinics across Tampa Bay, encouraging both veterinary staff and clients to prioritize kindness and understanding.

The Florida Veterinary Medical Association also offers free mental health resources through its INSPIRE program.

1 in 6 veterinary professionals report suicidal thoughts (CDC)

3 to 5 times higher suicide risk compared to the general population

$250,000+ typical veterinary school debt

40,000 members nationwide in the Not One More Vet support network

What they're saying:

"We’re there to help you, and that is what we want to do," Dr. Bizzarro said. "Let us do that to the best of our ability — and just be kind."

Veterinarians say the next time you visit your clinic, remember that the person caring for your pet may be carrying unseen burdens of their own.