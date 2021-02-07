Several people seriously injured after vehicle crashes into house, police say

Multiple people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

It happened shortly before 4:20 a.m. at 16 N. Highland Ave.

Police say it is unknown if anyone was inside the residence. Some of the victims had to be taken from the wreckage by firefighters.

Several patients were taken to area hospitals as trauma alerts.

Bay Area medical helicopters were unable to fly due to the weather, police say.

