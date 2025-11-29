Several pets rescued from Bradenton apartment fire that causes over $1M in damages: CHFR
BRADENTON, Fla. - A fire at the Coral Club Apartments in Bradenton required several agencies to respond on Friday afternoon, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.
Crews arrived at 1:29 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke from the back of the building, and heavy smoke from all three levels at the front of the building.
Big picture view:
Several pets were rescued and one minor injury to a civilian was reported.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes.
Investigators say the fire caused over $1 million in damages to property and contents.
What's next:
The Red Cross is helping the Coral Club property management assist the affected residents.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.