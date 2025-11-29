Several pets rescued from Bradenton apartment fire that causes over $1M in damages: CHFR

The Brief Several pets were rescued from a Bradenton apartment fire that caused over $1 million in damages to property and contents, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue. Crews arrived at 1:29 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke from the back of the building, and heavy smoke from all three levels at the front of the building. The Red Cross is helping the Coral Club property management assist the affected residents.



A fire at the Coral Club Apartments in Bradenton required several agencies to respond on Friday afternoon, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at 1:29 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke from the back of the building, and heavy smoke from all three levels at the front of the building.

Big picture view:

Several pets were rescued and one minor injury to a civilian was reported.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes.

Investigators say the fire caused over $1 million in damages to property and contents.

What's next:

The Red Cross is helping the Coral Club property management assist the affected residents.

