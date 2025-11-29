Expand / Collapse search

Several pets rescued from Bradenton apartment fire that causes over $1M in damages: CHFR

Published  November 29, 2025 12:58pm EST
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Several pets were rescued from a Bradenton apartment fire that caused over $1 million in damages to property and contents, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.
    • Crews arrived at 1:29 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke from the back of the building, and heavy smoke from all three levels at the front of the building.
    • The Red Cross is helping the Coral Club property management assist the affected residents.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A fire at the Coral Club Apartments in Bradenton required several agencies to respond on Friday afternoon, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at 1:29 p.m. to heavy fire and smoke from the back of the building, and heavy smoke from all three levels at the front of the building.

Big picture view:

Several pets were rescued and one minor injury to a civilian was reported.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes.

Investigators say the fire caused over $1 million in damages to property and contents.

What's next:

The Red Cross is helping the Coral Club property management assist the affected residents.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

