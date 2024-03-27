Timeline: Line of storms rolls through Tampa Bay area

A line of severe storms will inch its way through the Tampa Bay area starting Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said the line of storms will be rolling through the Bay Area starting this afternoon. Its biggest impacts will be felt during rush hour traffic as well as continue into the evening hours Wednesday.

A lot of lightning was detected from the storm as it remained offshore earlier today, but Weber said that is expected to dissipate as it works its way closer to our area.

TRACK THE STORMS IN YOUR AREA

The storms have already started pushing south across Florida with Citrus and Hernando counties already feeling impacts from the storms. The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the early afternoon for northern parts of our area.

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties have started seeing storms rolling through their area. Peak hours in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will be during rush hour traffic.

The storms will continue to move south throughout the evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. Once the storms are past, the Bay Area will start seeing drier air and a quick cool down.

Easter weekend temperatures are expected to be warm and dry.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: