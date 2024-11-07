Sharkey's Water Sports kicks off UFO tours next week

Sharkey’s Water Sports usually has its guests looking at the water. Starting next week, though, they’ll have them looking up at the sky.

"Every night at eight o’clock, we’ll see things from meteorites to StarLink satellites," Dave Metcalfe, the president and CEO of Sharkey’s, said. "But every once in a while, our guys would take pictures or catch something they just didn’t recognize, and so that’s kind of how it started."

Over the past six months, Metcalfe said he also started to see things he couldn’t explain in the sky above St. Pete Beach.

"I started seeing so much unique craft and things that would move in ways that just weren’t explainable," he said. "I look at these things and I look at it with skepticism, like, ‘what is this? Could it be lightning? Could it be plasma? Could it be something that just atmospheric that I have no clue about?’ But after catching literally over 100 videos that I've recorded over the last six months, 100, and going through and sorting them, some of the things I've seen would blow my mind," Metcalfe said.

"I would see these orbs and craft literally going towards aircraft coming into our airspace and would disappear right before it would come within contact of the aircraft," he said.

Metcalfe said he was born and raised on Air Force bases, and said he’s familiar with aircrafts and their identifier lights. He said what he’s seeing, though, is different. Metcalfe even sent some of his videos to the Mutual UFO Network, an international organization that investigates UFO reports.

He said the group said the cases had unknown origins.

"That opened my eyes up and got my attention and I said, ‘wow, we're definitely seeing something different here and the fact that I'm seeing it so much, maybe I just need to share it with people,’" Metcalfe said.

So, he started Sharkey’s UFO tours. The first one is next Thursday.

"We’re going to show people what we've seen, from craft that are doing zigzags to craft that are disappearing," Metcalfe said.

Then they’ll look at the sky.

"I never thought ever in my life that I would be doing anything like a UFO tour. But again, it's fun. Sharky's is fun. This is something that can entertain people as well. You can be the judge about what you're seeing as well. We're not trying to convince you and say, ‘hey, this is what it is,’ but we are going to show you something you may have never seen before," Metcalfe said.

The tours will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

