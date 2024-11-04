Tarpon Springs businesses hoping for more visitors as they reopen after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Tarpon Springs businesses that have reopened after Hurricane Helene are pleading for more foot traffic as the community continues recovery efforts.

Arnold Serafin, the owner of Serafin de Cuba Cigars, said it's been a tough couple of months.

"Money-wise, obviously, my livelihood has kind of been ripped from me right now temporarily, I think…hopefully," he said.

The business on Dodecanese Boulevard has been around for the past 17 years. Hurricane Helene brought 24-36 inches of water inside.

"We must have thrown away 40 garbage bags, I mean contractor bags full of stuff, a lot of furniture, some product, some merchandise that just could not get saved," he explained.

Serafin was able to reopen shortly after Hurricane Milton. But he said,

"As far as walk-in traffic, it’s been very quiet lately," he said. "We’re at the highest part of the street here, so if you travel a little bit further down, where Hella’s is, the sponges exchange, they got about five to six feet."

Nonda Skountzos has worked at Hella's Restaurant for the past 35 years.

"We had to buy new equipment for the kitchen, the bakery, we’re still closed for the next month and a half right now," he said. "I believe the bakery will open tomorrow [Tuesday]."

Skountzos believes the restaurant portion will reopen sometime before Thanksgiving.

Tarpon Springs City Commissioner Mike Eisner said things are, however, on the mend, estimating 55-60% of the local businesses have reopened.

"I do think we will lose some businesses," he said. "I do think the people here in Tarpon Springs are resilient. We will bounce back."

He too, hopes visitors will come back to support their tourist-driven city.

"We do need some more foot traffic. This weekend we have the Seafood Festival coming up," he said.

The 36th Annual Seafood Festival begins on Friday at noon. For more information, click here. For more information about Serafin de Cuba Cigars, click here.

