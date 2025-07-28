'She had a real heart': United Way Suncoast creates Devan's Book Club, honoring employee

The Brief United Way Suncoast created ‘Devan’s Book Club’ in honor of Devan Endlich, who passed away from breast cancer. The new literacy initiative works with Girls Inc. of Pinellas. The organization chose this because of Devan's lifelong love of reading and her passion for helping others.



The United Way Suncoast launched a new literacy initiative, honoring their employee, Devan Endlich, who passed away from cancer.

Courtesy: United Way Suncoast

Endlich made it her mission to give back to her community, and now her legacy lives on with ‘Devan’s Book Club.'

The backstory:

When you look at pictures of Endlich, there's one thing you notice right off the bat.

"She loved being a redhead, there's a kindred connection and spirit when it comes to redheads," United Way Suncoast Chief Communications Officer Ernest Hooper said. "She was fun, sarcastic and quick-witted."

She called herself the ‘Ginger Ninja’ because of her hair, but inside she had a heart of gold.

Courtesy: United Way Suncoast

Her co-workers said a breast cancer diagnosis didn't stop her from helping her community.

Hooper added, "She wanted to fight, she was a warrior. No one that I know showed more courage and heart during a cancer battle than Devan."

After a year-and-a-half fight, she tragically passed away. It left behind a hole at United Way Suncoast. But, when she passed, she left behind a generous gift. They learned she had donated $5,000 to the organization and community she loved.

"It did come as a surprise when the check came in the mail," Hooper said. "Once I realized what it was, it was so Devan."

Honoring A Legacy:

The team came together and created ‘Devan’s Book Club,' honoring her service to children and her love of reading.

"She was a lifelong lover of reading," Hooper remembered. "Her mother shared that they would read together as a toddler and Devan would remember the covers of the books and commit the stories to memory."

On July 23, they launched the book club, handing out books to dozens of children.

United Way Suncoast Chief Executive Officer Jessica Muroff said, "I know she would be so happy. Reading was one of her passions and to see all of these girls pick out two books and how excited they are about reading would make her whole year."

Courtesy: United Way Suncoast

They know Devan would be proud.

"We miss her, and we are honored to carry on her legacy in this way," Hooper added.

What's next:

United Way Suncoast said thanks to Devan's donation, they have enough money to keep this initiative going for the next five years. They plan on having a book giveaway every year in her honor.