Shelter dog battling terminal cancer becomes honorary Pasco County firefighter

Pasco County Fire Rescue had an honorary four-legged firefighter on their team this week. Oswald, an elderly shelter dog, joined the crew at station 16 in Zephyrhills as part of his bucket list. He is battling cancer and was given only three months to live.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

A Pasco County Animal Services volunteer joined Oswald on his big adventure and thanked the fire rescue team for showering the dog with love and affection.

Other items Oswald checked off his bucket list include eating a doggy ice cream cone, rolling in the grass and sipping on a Starbucks puppacino.