Sheriff: Fleeing suspect leaves behind winning Georgia lottery ticket

A Georgia suspect learned the hard way that crime doesn't pay after they left a winning lottery scratch-off game in their car.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the ticket on Facebook Monday.

According to officials, the suspect ran away from deputies during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 Monday morning.

"You left behind a winning $100 lottery ticket in your vehicle," the sheriff's office informed the suspect through Facebook, showing off the B is for Billion Georgia Lottery ticket with five $20 spaces cleared off.

But don't worry, law enforcement joked that the suspect could claim the ticket at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Canton.

"Congratulations by the way," the sheriff said.

There's no word on if the suspect wants to claim their prize money.

