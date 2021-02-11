Sheriff to announce human trafficking arrests in Hillsborough County

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Hillsborough County detectives were working undercover in an anti-human trafficking operation.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to announce the results of "Operation Game Over" during a Thursday morning press conference. According to a news release, dozens were arrested. Among them, three men are facing human trafficking charges.

"The week leading up to a large event, in this case the Super Bowl, is known to draw in people seeking to benefit from the sexual exploitation of others," the sheriff’s office said. "Prepared for an increase in illicit activity, undercover deputies ramped up investigations to identify those who, ultimately, keep the sex trade in business."

In mid-January, the agency wrapped up a month-long human trafficking operation that led to 71 arrests. The suspects including members of the military, a teacher, and sex predators.

At the time, Chronister warned that law enforcement officials were stepping up to prevent an increase in human trafficking before the Super Bowl.

For Florida, the state ranks third in the country for human trafficking.

