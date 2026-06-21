Sheriff vehicle hits pedestrian on West Hillsborough Avenue

The Brief A Hillsborough deputy pedestrian crash left a man dead after an unmarked cruiser struck him on West Hillsborough Avenue Saturday. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Dudane Anderson III, died at a local hospital Sunday afternoon following the collision. The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation while the involved deputy remains on administrative duty.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy driving an unmarked 2024 Chevrolet Silverado hit a pedestrian Saturday at around 10:20 p.m. The crash happened near West Hillsborough Avenue and Ambassador Drive while the deputy traveled eastbound in the center lane.

Hillsborough crash details

What we know:

The pedestrian, Dudane Anderson III, was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk. Deputy Jonathan Kennon, 35, immediately stopped and gave first aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Anderson was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital – Main, where medical staff tried to treat his injuries. He died Sunday at about 12:45 p.m.

Kennon has worked with the sheriff's office for eight years. He has no prior disciplinary, internal affairs, or crash history but is now on administrative duty.

The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation. Sheriff Chad Chronister expressed his deep sympathies to the Anderson family and called the loss of life tragic.

Florida Highway Patrol investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed why Anderson was crossing outside the crosswalk or the speed of the vehicle. It remains unclear if any charges or citations will be issued following the state investigation.