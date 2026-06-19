Florida man tries to steal medical helicopter waiting to transport patients after I-75 crash: FHP

article

The Brief A Florida man faces charges after troopers say he crashed his pickup truck on I-75 in Hernando County and tried to steal an emergency medical helicopter that landed to treat victims. The suspect claimed he saw the anti-Christ moments before losing control of his vehicle. Two victims suffered serious injuries in the wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



A Florida man who claimed he saw the anti-Christ moments before troopers say he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into another vehicle on I-75 in Hernando County is accused of trying to steal a medical helicopter that landed at the scene to take patients to an area hospital.

Hernando County highway collision

What we know:

A driver identified as Riley Ferrer was traveling northbound on I-75 shortly after midnight on Friday when he lost control of his pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck veered off the road, struck another vehicle and overturned into the woods.

Two people inside the second vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office shut down the northbound lanes so a BayFlight helicopter could land to transport the patients.

Medical helicopter security breach

What they're saying:

Troopers said that while fire rescue crews prepared the two patients for the helicopter, Ferrer ran past all first responders at the scene.

According to FHP, he then tried to steal the medical helicopter but was not successful.

Ferrer told officials that he saw the anti-Christ moments before he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed.

Hospital escort and jail booking

The backstory:

Troopers placed Ferrer into a patrol vehicle and took him to Tampa General Hospital Brooksville for medical clearance. They said Ferrer refused to walk into the building and had to be physically escorted inside by law enforcement personnel.

Once inside the hospital, Ferrer refused to stay seated, prompting troopers to force him to sit down until local sheriff's deputies arrived, according to FHP.

After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where officials said he continued to resist detention deputies.

Criminal counts and bond status

By the numbers:

Ferrer faces three counts of resisting without violence and one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance. Jail records show he was issued a $3,000 bond for the resisting charges, but he is being held with no bond for the burglary charge.

Ongoing emergency response questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the current medical conditions of the two injured passengers who were flown from the highway.