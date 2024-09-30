Shooter remains at-large after highway shooting: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help finding the man who fired a gun on Interstate 4 on Monday morning in Hillsborough County.

The victim, a 28-year-old Lakeland man, told troopers that a man fired a gun at him after being tailgated westbound on Interstate 4 near Milepost 14, according to the FHP.

Troopers determined a single bullet entered the victim's vehicle through the engine compartment.

According to the victim, the shooter was a light-skinned man driving an older model Dodge Ram with yellow, weather headlights with an unknown Florida tag.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

