Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the Atlantic, not expected to impact Florida

Days after Florida and the southeastern United States felt the wrath of Hurricane Helene, another tropical storm formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Kirk formed on Monday morning with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center expects it to strengthen into a hurricane by mid-week.

Where is Tropical Storm Kirk?

As of 9:35 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Kirk was located at 13.5 N and 34.4 W., about 700 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Kirk?

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

What are the impacts of Tropical Storm Kirk?

Tropical Storm Kirk does not pose a threat to the U.S. at this time.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Carribean has a 40% chance of development over the next week as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and moves over deep, warm waters.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said, depending on where this area goes, heavy rain could reach the Bay Area by the second half of next weekend and into next week.

"We just don't know how much or if this is going to develop into anything significant," Osterberg said. "But it's something we're going to have to watch closely over the next few days."

