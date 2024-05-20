Shooting at Sarasota County park leaves one dead

article

Deputies in Sarasota County are investigating a shooting at a park that left a person dead on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to North Jetty Park off South Casey Key Road and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the victim's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

North Jetty Park will remain closed Monday as deputies investigate the shooting.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter