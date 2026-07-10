Person hit, killed by CSX train in Winter Haven

The Brief A person was hit and killed by a CSX train Thursday night during a tragic accident at a Winter Haven railroad crossing, the transportation company said. CSX says emergency responders rushed to the scene near 3rd Street Southwest and Cypress Gardens Boulevard Southwest shortly after 8 p.m. Members of the train crew were not injured, and law enforcement officers are working to determine why the pedestrian was on the tracks.



A person was killed Thursday night after being hit by a CSX train in Winter Haven, according to the railroad company.

CSX said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the railroad crossing at 3rd Street Southwest and Cypress Gardens Boulevard Southwest.

Winter Haven train crash

What we know:

According to CSX, the train hit a person who was on the tracks.

The Polk County Emergency Communications Center responded to the scene and later confirmed the person died from their injuries.

CSX said there were no injuries reported among the train crew.

CSX railroad company response

What they're saying:

The company also extended its condolences to those affected by the incident, saying that they will support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation.

Unreleased victim information

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. The identity of the victim and additional details have not been released.