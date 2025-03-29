Shooting in Holiday leads to standoff with deputies: PSCO

The Brief A shooting in Holiday led to a standoff with deputies before an arrest was made, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say there is no threat to the public.



An argument between two men at a home in Holiday ended in a shooting Friday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

PCSO says the suspect left the shooting scene before deputies arrived.

The shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

PCSO has not released the name of the shooting suspect or if he has been arrested yet.

The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say there is no threat to the public.

