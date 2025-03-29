Shooting in Holiday leads to standoff with deputies: PSCO
HOLIDAY, Fla. - An argument between two men at a home in Holiday ended in a shooting Friday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
PCSO says the suspect left the shooting scene before deputies arrived.
Courtesy: Ryan Watern
The shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.
READ: Hernando teen murdered by 16-year-old suspect at Cypress Lakes Preserve: Sheriff
What we don't know:
PCSO has not released the name of the shooting suspect or if he has been arrested yet.
The investigation remains ongoing and deputies say there is no threat to the public.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter