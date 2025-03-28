Teen dies from homicidal violence in Hernando County: HCSO
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a teen homicide.
What we know:
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby discovered the body of a teenager around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday off Ridge Manor Boulevard in Ridge Manor, near Cypress Lake Preserve.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a teen homicide near Cypress Lake Preserve.
Deputies say they believe the teen died from homicidal violence.
The sheriff’s office said the teen’s next of kin had been notified.
READ: Florida ‘super speeders’ may face stiffer penalties
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the teen died. Deputies have not released any information about possible suspects nor have they publicly identified the teen.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis plans to provide an update at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS from a mobile device. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube