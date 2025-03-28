Teen dies from homicidal violence in Hernando County: HCSO

The Brief Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a teen homicide. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the body of the teen, who has not been publicly identified, was discovered by a passerby Thursday morning near Cypress Lake Preserve. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers.



The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a teen homicide.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby discovered the body of a teenager around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday off Ridge Manor Boulevard in Ridge Manor, near Cypress Lake Preserve.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a teen homicide near Cypress Lake Preserve.

Deputies say they believe the teen died from homicidal violence.

The sheriff’s office said the teen’s next of kin had been notified.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the teen died. Deputies have not released any information about possible suspects nor have they publicly identified the teen.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis plans to provide an update at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS from a mobile device. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

