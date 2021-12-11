Shooting in Sarasota leaves juvenile dead, police say

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead Friday night.

They say it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of 29th Street in Sarasota.

The age of the victim is not being released at this time, other than to say he was a juvenile.

Officers say details about the death and how it happened are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com