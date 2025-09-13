Shooting at Tampa sports bar kills man: TPD

The Brief A shooting at a sports bar in Tampa killed one person and injured another early on Saturday morning, according to police. Investigators say a 22-year-old man was kicked out of the Flexx Sports Bar & Ultra Lounge and returned with a gun. The suspect shot a 30-year-old man who was taken to a hospital but later died.



A shooting at Flexx Sports Bar & Ultra Lounge in Tampa killed one person and injured another after a verbal altercation escalated early on Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

The backstory:

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was kicked out of the bar on E 7th Ave. when he left and returned with a gun.

The suspect shot a 30-year-old man who was taken to a hospital but later died.

Officers were across the street heading towards the scene when shots were fired.

The shooter was immediately taken into custody by police.

Chief Lee Bercaw says this reckless behavior in a public setting is unacceptable.

What they're saying:

"Split-second decisions can have lifelong consequences, and in this case, a disagreement ended with the tragic loss of life in our community," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This shooting happened with officers in plain view. This reckless behavior is not acceptable within our community."

The suspect is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

