Shopping and shipping take center stage on Super Saturday

The last Saturday before Christmas is known as "Super Saturday", but it's also known as "Panic Saturday" because millions of people are rushing in and out of stores and post offices to make sure their presents get to their destinations on time.

"Procrastination has been the keyword this season," said Tampa resident Kim Wyant, who arrived early to the USPS location near Tampa International Airport Saturday morning.

Saturday marks the deadline to send "Priority Mail" and have it arrive by Christmas, and USPS service workers warn customers that they will encounter crowds.

"Be patient that's the one thing that's going on here," explained Roderick Evans, USPS Sales Associate. "You have to be patient because there will be long lines."

The last holiday shipping deadline is Monday, Dec. 23. That is the last day to send any USPS parcels in time for Christmas.

Shoppers who wait until Monday to ship will only have one option for Christmas arrival: Priority Mail Express, with a base price of $25.50 per parcel.

Several stores are extending their hours to accommodate the "Super Saturday" rush, and USPS is following suit.

The Tampa International Airport location is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m on Sunday.

