Sarasota officers make daring rescue after running inside burning home

The Brief A fire sparked inside a home on North Osprey Avenue in Sarasota just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Two officers risked their lives and entered the home to help others escape. Officer Daniel Stevens helped carry an elderly resident to safety.



Two Sarasota police officers made a daring rescue Friday evening after running into a burning home on North Osprey Avenue to find a number of adults still inside.

Two adults, a man and a woman were pulled from the home, and they did have minor injuries.

The backstory:

A call about a fire rang out over dispatch and Sarasota Police Officer Anthony Zappone ran towards the flames.

"Is everyone out?" he could be heard asking on a body-worn camera provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

He didn't give it a second thought.

"The decision to run in was pretty easy, because I know that other guys are coming, and they’ll be coming in the door right behind me. It gives you the confidence that you’re going to be safe," said Zappone.

He found a number of adults still inside the home.

"Most of the people in there were elderly, so I don’t know if they even know a fire was happening," said Zappone.

As Zappone went inside, Officer Daniel Stevens arrived, and each worked different parts of the home. Stevens found a woman who could barely get up.

"That lady was having trouble walking, and we don’t know how much longer we have in that structure. It’s already potentially could come down at any moment and the fire was just continuing to spread," said Stevens.

Zappone said Stevens' actions saved her life.

"I have to give a huge credit to Officer Stevens, who made the decision to pick up the elderly woman to get her out of there. He’s the true hero here," said Zappone.

Dig deeper:

Power lines came down as they exited, making for a dangerous obstacle to an already daring rescue.

"Ma'am, we need to get you out of here," said Stevens.

You can call each officer a real-life superman, for putting their lives on the line to save others.

"You go through the moments, and you are not going there for a specific reason to be a hero or anything like that. None of us sign onto shift to say we know what we are going to do today. You could have the same call at the same place, and it could be a completely different situation," said Stevens.

What's next:

The Sarasota Police Department said the State Fire Marshal's Office is now working to determine how the fire started.