Shore Acres community cleaning up after Eta

Several streets and homes saw significant flooding overnight in the Shore Acres community in Pinellas County.

“I’m just shop-vacuuming and then gathering up everything that got soaked...everything on the ground got soaked,” said resident Jennifer Gans. “It was pretty bad I was here until midnight and I didn’t think it was going to get that bad,” she said.

Elsewhere in the area, flooded streets left some cars completely un-drivable. For some, kayaks became the preferred mode of transportation. Even as the roads began to dry out, huge puddles still made driving a bit more challenging.

“I got three or four inches that went all the way through the house,” said Bill Cranker. “It is crazy I’m from Arizona, the last 20 years. This is all new to me,” he said.

Cleanup in the neighborhood is likely to take days.

“Yeah, it’s going to suck but everyone’s alive but that’s what you hang your hat on,” Gans said.

