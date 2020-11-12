Pinellas County wakes up to flood damage to homes, boats as Eta moves away from the region

It was a sleepless night for many in Pinellas County, specifically for those living in the flood-prone areas. From St. Pete Beach to Clearwater, many watched as water spilled into streets of neighborhoods and into their homes and businesses as storm surge from Eta occurred during a high tide.

Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway remained closed due to high winds and water blowing onto the lanes during the overnight hours. There is no word yet on when those lanes will reopen. Clearwater police said drivers cannot get to Tampa from Clearwater on the Courtney Campbell.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge remains closed as of Thursday morning.

Over at Twin City Mobile Home Park, along Gandy Boulevard, it was a sleepless night for residents as some were evacuated Wednesday night. Others remained stuck inside the homes as of Thursday morning or stuck on the other side of a flooded road in the mobile home park.

Many moved their vehicles to higher ground as the water rose in the streets of their mobile home neighborhood, and others returned home Wednesday night only to find they couldn't actually make it there. Neighbors said they are used to flooding streets after a heavy rain, but they have never seen it this bad.

"My place is kind of on a hill," said Daniel Mills, who lives in the Twin City neighborhood. "So, I fit gets up on my porch, it's definitely something dangerous and my roommate actually called me and said the water is getting up to the last step of our porch."

"There's a creek back there, so the water would roll up on the road but I've never seen it that deep in the 14 years...knowing him," another resident said.

Residents said they were shocked by just how quickly the water rose Wednesday night, making the roads too dangerous to navigate.

Nearby, Trak Motel Apartments, units there were flooded as well. One unit had water surrounding a bed and inside the bathroom. Residents spent the night trying to bail the water out of their units as best as they can. One male resident showed FOX 13 his home with several inches of water inside.

Over in Gulfport, several boats managed to break free and slammed into the sea wall. For some, those boats were their homes. Meanwhile, the area around the city's casino was completely underwater.

During the overnight hours, storm surge managed to make its way into the parking garage at Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach. There were no vehicles inside at the time.

Aside from flooding, power outages were the main concern. Duke Energy's outage map showed over 30,000 without power around 3 a.m. Thursday.

All Pinellas County public schools were dismissed early Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12.

