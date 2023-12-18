Shore Acres residents hit hard by Hurricane Idalia cleaning up after weekend storms

Shore Acres residents experienced a second wave of flooding early Sunday morning after a line of showers and storms passed through the Bay Area over the weekend.

Many residents, such as Kevin Batdorf, Shore Acres Civic Association President, said they didn't know what to expect.

"Nothing made sense," he stated. "It was all over the place. It could be as bad as Idalia; it could be nothing."

Batdorf and his neighbors are exhausted. After getting hit with storm surge from Hurricane Idalia in late August, many had to completely gut their homes.

"A lot of people have everything they have left in their life in their storage unit, and they go out in the morning and there's water in their storage unit. It's terrible," Gary Grudzinskas said.

Grudzinskas said he just moved back into his home only three weeks ago.

"I had to totally gut the house, take the floors out, take the bottom half of the walls out, take the kitchen out, take the bathrooms out," he explained. "Out of nowhere, a storm with no name comes in."

He said it was dreadful watching the floodwater intensify early Sunday morning.

Shore Acres residents cleaning up post-storm.

"It is so stressful to watch water rising towards your house," he shared. "It's hours...inches at an hour coming up and just hoping that it goes away."

To make matters worse, more than 4,000 homes in Shore Acres were out of power.

Brooke Asberry took a video of a fire moving down her power line on Massachusetts Ave NE. Batdorf saw it too.

Flooded streets in Shore Acres.

"I walked outside and saw a flame running down the power lines for blocks. It was insane, I've never seen anything like that," he said. "At my home personally, outlets started popping. I had to quickly turn the power of. If I wasn't home, my house would have burnt down."

Duke Energy said most of the power was restored by 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was caused by a fault in an overhead distribution during the rough conditions.

The fault damaged the overhead system and nearby substation equipment.

