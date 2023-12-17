PHOTOS: Flooding in St. Petersburg, road closures after severe weather sweeps through Bay Area

On Saturday afternoon, residents in the Shore Acres neighborhood prepared for possible storm damage as winds and rain covered the Tampa Bay Area.

"The neighborhood's a little sketched out after the last two storms we had. I've been in the neighborhood for 20 plus years now, and this was the worst we've ever seen, this last storm. So everyone's a little on edge," said Clay Glover before the storm hit.

READ: Pinellas County prepares for the worst as severe weather heads towards the Bay Area

After Hurricane Idalia, over 1,400 homes in St. Petersburg were damaged, including many in the Shore Acres neighborhood. So, residents prepared for the worst and hoped for the best.

Newer homes were built up above the flood level. However, residents in some of the older homes were more concerned about coastal flooding.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, water levels rose along the west coast on Sunday after the storm swept through Florida.

Onshore wind caused large breaking waves and coastal flooding early Sunday morning.

Officials say access to some roads in St. Petersburg, including Shore Acres, were closed due to flooding. Snell Isle was re-opened, according to authorities.

The City of St. Petersburg warned residents to not drive on flooded streets.