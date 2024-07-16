Short-term rentals in St. Petersburg could face ‘super fines’ for violating ordinance

City leaders in St. Petersburg are considering cracking down on short-term rentals with "super fines," saying some people aren’t following St. Pete’s rules when it comes to short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO.

The city’s ordinance, on the books since 2001, essentially bans short-term rentals under 30 days.

Three times a year, property owners can rent their property for less than 30 days.

City code compliance said it's tricky to enforce and that’s why they’re looking to align their fines with state statute, allowing up to $10,000 per violation.

"I get emails about the same homes all the time about short-term rentals," said City Council Rep. Couple Gerdes during a Public Services and Infrastructure Committee meeting.

Council members said short-term rentals operating in violation of city ordinance is a consistent complaint from neighbors.

Code compliance assistant director Joe Waugh said people are getting creative with concealing their listing rather than complying with city rules and then circumventing fines.

"At the click of a button their listing goes from a five-day minimum to a 30-day minimum. We have actually had members change their listing right then and there," said Waugh.

Waugh shared cases of some short-term rentals no longer wanting reviews, because it could give out information showing they are renting more frequently than allowed. Other listings have removed photos of the outside of their home, trying to conceal the properties location and not be identified by the city for violations.

Staff also said the current fines, usually around $200, are sometimes less than one night’s rental rate and so some property owners just view a city fine as the cost of doing business.

State statute allows for "super fines," up to $1,000 a day or $10,000 per violation hearing.

Council member Richie Floyd says he did a quick search of short-term rentals during the meeting and quickly found options.

"Its quite blatant," he said.

The committee approved the recommended code compliance changes.

It will now go to the entire city council for a vote.

They also discussed looking into more serious fines for repeat offenders.

