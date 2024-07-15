St. Pete named best food city in the U.S. by popular travel publication

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

St. Pete is considered by many a great place to grab a bite out, but one travel publication just ranked it as the best place in the country for eating.

Travel + Leisure named St. Pete the Best Food City in the U.S. in a recent article.

The article cites research done by InsureMyTrip, which looked into the 99 most populated cities in the country, balancing each city's number of cafes and bakeries, farmer's markets available, and other features.

St. Pete scored the highest among those cities, earning an average ranking of 4.41, the study found. The article cites the city's fresh seafood options, affordable prices for a three-course meal, and fantastic coffee as factors that led to them scoring high.

"The future also looks even brighter for the area," the article reads. "The study also shouted out the recent news of the plans to develop Central Park St. Pete, a five-story food hall with bars, restaurants, and casual dining spots. It's slated to open sometime this year, making the latter half of 2024 a fantastic time to visit."

Click here for the article and here for more information on the results.