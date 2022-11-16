Short-term vacation rentals in India Rocks Beach divide residents, property owners

Short-term rentals took center stage Tuesday night in Indian Rocks Beach where the city commission held a special meeting to discuss issues and concerns related to vacationers.

The town called for the special meeting after receiving countless complaints about tourists being publicly intoxicated, knocking on doors, parking on grass and leaving behind trash.

The meeting was shoulder-to-shoulder and standing room only as residents packed in tight to sound-off on short-term rentals.

"My main concern is safety and safety of our residents," one full-time resident said.

"It just becomes like a Las Vegas or Nashville party environment in our neighborhood," full-time resident John Perruccio said, admitting that things got worse during the pandemic, when droves of people flocked to the Sunshine State.

Another resident added, "It was horrible. I've had two drunk people knock on my door. I've had people throw things over the fence."

But those who own and operate homes and condos they rent to vacationers through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo say a few bad apples are spoiling the whole bunch.

"Most of us run really great places, sometimes better than homeowners," one short-term rental owner told the commission.

Some want the town to return to previous policies. One such policy dictated that short-term rentals were only allowed west of Gulf Boulevard, by the water, but in 2016, the city started allowing short term-rentals in all residential areas.

Indian Rocks Beach city attorney Randy Mora said revisiting previous policies is not uncommon.

Whether it's brining back old policies, or making new ones, full-time residents want changes.

Short-term rental owners, meanwhile, are trying to avoid local government action by taking matters into their own hands. Some have implemented strict policies requiring renters to sign a waiver and provide photo ID.

"I've also spoken to my neighbors, and they have my name, my phone number. If, at any time, there is a lot of noise, people get rowdy, you call 911, but you call me first, because I'm going to call 911, too," a short-term rental owner said.

Some short-term rental owners argued most renters are families who dine at restaurants and pump dollars into the local economy.

"This money lowers our taxes here, and it gives us a lot of the benefits that we have," another short-term rental owner told the commission.

Despite the advantages, many said the influx of tourists can put people's safety at risk, especially in residential areas where there are no sidewalks.

"I've seen my neighbors run out and try and stop in front of cars because they're going so fast, and they're putting themselves in danger because their kids are there," one full-time resident said.

Tuesday night, no policy decisions were made. Instead, the city commission will have a workshop to discuss the feedback, and could propose policy changes at their next meeting.