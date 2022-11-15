Traffic, trash and loud noise: Indian Rocks Beach residents want stricter guidelines for vacation rentals

article

Indian Rocks Beach residents are fed up. They have voiced that their quiet neighborhoods are filling up with vacation rental homes that can sometimes turn into party houses. They’re concerned about safety and noise, but that’s just the beginning of it.

There are also problems when it comes to parking and trash, they added. Residents have said the rentals are not required to meet certain regulations or pay fees like other overnight properties in the area.

It’s a problem the city is working to fix. On Tuesday, city commissioners will be meeting to discuss the issue. It will be the sixth time city commissioners have met to try and find solutions.

City officials have said they’re making steps in the right direction as commissioners agree there needs to be stricter regulations like fees for registration, inspections and also occupancy limitations.

For residents, they said they want their slice of paradise back. They added that if vacation rentals are going to co-exist in residential areas, there needs to be rules in place

On Tuesday, city commissioners will talk about the proposed changes. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend.