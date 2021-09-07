One dead following deputy-involved shooting in Clearwater

article

A deputy-involved shooting took place in a Clearwater neighborhood, leaving one person dead, officials said.

Residents in the Greenbriar neighborhood in Clearwater woke up around 4 a.m. to police activity outside their front doors. Patrol cars belonging to Pinellas County deputies and Clearwater police lined the streets near Indigo Drive and Forest Drive.

Authorities said the shooting took place at 2175 Indigo Drive. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Clearwater police are expected to provide details later this morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

