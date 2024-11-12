Signs of progress: boat removal continues in Sarasota after Helene and Milton

Florida has been called the boating capital of the world, but hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed and displaced hundreds of vessels.

It's a daily job to remove them from areas they shouldn't be in.

Just around the corner from where Ryan Schendel casts his line out, a large boat remains under the Ringling Bridge.

It’s not the first one he has spotted along the coast from Venice to Sarasota.

Many boats are still scattered along the coastline from Venice to Sarasota as crews continue the cleanup from Hurricane Helene and Milton.

"I’ve seen probably 20-25 total," said Schendel.

While Florida has been dubbed the boating capital of the world, hundreds of vessels wound up in places they shouldn’t have after back to back hurricanes.

"It’s kind of heartbreaking and boats are expensive. To have them wash up during a storm is very expensive. It’s a big loss," said Schendel.

The Sarasota Police Department works to help as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other state resources remove damaged and destroyed boats from the waterways.

The FWC says they have 50 hurricane-related derelict vessels signed over to be removed in Sarasota County, all in various stages of the process.

"Helene and the storm surge really set the way for Milton to come through and really just pretty much take care of everything else that Helene didn’t," said Sarasota Police Marine Patrol Officer Ron Dixon.

Boats that did have insurance are often pulled out of the water by Sea Tow and companies hired by owners.

Those that are uninsured are being taken to a staging area set up by the State where they are then hauled away.

"These boats, a lot of them were pushed onto docks and into people’s backyards, so it’s been a little bit of a struggle to figure out who had insurance, who didn’t have insurance," said Officer Dixon.

It’s a process that takes time, but one that is showing steady progress.

"They are getting off the lawns and sidewalks of the city so it is getting back to normal," said Officer Dixon.

The public can report vessels displaced on state waters by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton by calling 888‐404‐3922. Be prepared to provide the registration number, vessel location and description.

Owners of vessels that have become derelict have 45 days to either remove their vessel from the waters of the state or bring it into a non-derelict condition. The removal of these vessels is a priority at FWC. Boat owners need to know they have options regarding their vessel’s future. The first step in understanding those options is calling the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850-488-5600.

If the public has questions or needs resource materials regarding waterway debris that is not a vessel, please call the Florida Debris Hotline at 850-366-6007. Property owners should report vessels on land to their local sheriff’s office.

Anyone witnessing an oil spill, chemical release, fuel or hazardous material spill in Florida waters should call the State Watch Office at 800-342-3557.

