Here’s how you can support Sarasota businesses reopening after recent hurricanes

As businesses across the Bay Area start to get back on their feet, their communities are working to help them.

Sarasota County recently launched a campaign to highlight shops and restaurants reopening with the hopes of bringing back business. It’s called ‘Support the 941’.

They want you to take a picture and use the hashtag ‘SupportThe941’ when you go out to eat or shop locally to show love to the businesses in the area.

You can also sign up for the Neighborhood Navigator Pass. It’s like a free mobile passport that texts and emails you deals in the area.

Businesses, like New Pass Grill and Bait Shop, said they tried to reopen as soon as possible for their employees and the community to have a sense of normalcy.

"We wanted to get them back to work and they know our customers better than anyone else," Ted Langan, co-owner of New Pass Grill and Bait Shop, said. "We wanted to make sure our customers came in and saw familiar faces."

Sarasota County has more events and deals across the area on its website.

Businesses can also submit their events and information on the county’s website as they reopen.

Visit St. Pete Clearwater also launched a similar campaign called Still Shining to highlight businesses that are reopening.

The president and CEO said of the about 300 businesses across Pinellas that filled out a survey, nearly 80 percent said they've reopened.

