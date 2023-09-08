Sinkhole reopens in Polk County neighborhood: PCSO

article

Authorities are keeping an eye on a 75-foot sinkhole that has reopened in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole, which originally formed off Scott Lake Road in southern Lakeland in early June opened again on Friday.

Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 they believed the sinkhole could be connected to a well that had recently been drilled at the site.

Polk County officials say the sinkhole began forming on Friday morning.

RELATED: 75-foot sinkhole forms on private property in Polk County, roads barricaded until further notice: Officials

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information on Friday other than that the sinkhole had reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.