Sinkhole opens under Tallahassee mobile home park

Residents at a Tallahassee mobile home park are on edge after a sinkhole opened underneath their neighborhood.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the sinkhole formed around 5:30 p.m on Tuesday.

Lynn Girman, a resident of the mobile home park told WCTV, "It started off with a shifting of the ground, then trees started falling into a crevice maybe 40-feet deep."

Matt Hennessy, who operates the mobile home park where the sinkhole formed, told the station that the hole was affecting two homes.

He told WCTV that the sinkhole has been evaluated by an engineering firm and he is working with a contractor to fill the hole.

"I'm just happy no one was injured, we're very thankful," Hennessy added. "My understanding is it has settled."

