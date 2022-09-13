Skeletal remains found near US 19 in Hudson, Pasco deputies say

article

Reports of skeletal remains prompted a large law enforcement response near the intersection of US 19 and Hudson Avenue in Pasco County Tuesday.

At least a dozen Pasco County Sheriff's Office vehicles lined US 19 North between Bradco Supply Corp. and Circle S BBQ, across from Hotel Liquidation Warehouse.

The view from SkyFOX showed investigators in a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway, surrounded by yellow caution tape and spread with blue tarps and evidence markers.

SkyFOX view of investigation into possible skeletal remains found in Hudson

The sheriff's office confirmed it was investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not provide additional information.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy Brian Farrow

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.