Sky Zone Clearwater hosting summer camps for kids, launches new Sport Court

Sky Zone Clearwater is hosting fun activities designed to keep kids active all summer long.

Its high-flying SkyCamp is open 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's specifically geared to children who are rising kindergartners through 14 years old.

Among the activities for the kids will be dodgeball, arts and crafts, relay races, video games and more.

Sky Zone Clearwater also recently launched its Sport Court, giving guests a chance to dunk like the pros.

Sky Zone Clearwater is located at 13000 66th St N Largo, FL 33773.

If you’d like to learn more, visit: skyzone.com/clearwater.