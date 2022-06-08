Summer Circus Spectacular returns to Sarasota with world class performers, family friendly fun

Circus performers from all over the world are returning to Sarasota this summer for the Summer Circus Spectacular.

The annual partnership between the Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling features a thrilling hour-long show for the whole family.

The shows will take place at the Historic Asolo Theatre and feature acts such as hand balancing, contortion, rolla bolla and more.

The Summer Circus Spectacular kicks off June 10 and will last nine weeks through August 13. Shows will take place twice a day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children 12 years of age and younger.

With the purchase of a ticket, guests can also visit the Circus Museum on the day they attend a show for an additional $5. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit ringling.org