Skydiver dies after hard landing in Zephyrhills, police say

article

A skydiver is dead after taking a hard landing at Skydive City in Zephyrhills Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Zephyrhills Police Department said they responded at around 3 p.m. after getting a 911 call about a solo skydiver taking a hard landing while performing a "swooping" maneuver.

READ: Discarded fishing line can also be deadly for inland birds, expert says

The skydiver was identified by police as 27-year-old Thomas Barrett, who is from Salem, Ohio. The police department said he was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with severe injuries, but died at 4:06 p.m.

Barrett was listed as an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 prior jumps, according to skydive waiver record obtained by officers.