Sleepy police horse hates getting up on cold mornings: 'I know you can hear me'

It appears that horses hate getting out of bed on cold mornings just as much as humans do.

In an all too relatable video tweeted by U.K. Merseyside Police’s mounted unit, a horse named Beau was really not liking the idea of leaving his cozy stable and equine rugs on a cold November morning.

He blatantly ignores his handler, who was trying to rouse him up for work—but his bed was too comfortable to even consider such things.

“I know you can hear me,” says the handler.

But after giving the trusty steed an extra five minutes, he slowly begins to get up, ready for another day of police work.





