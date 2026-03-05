Jesuit graduate Will Griffin soaks in life as Florida football quarterback

The Brief Former Jesuit High School quarterback Will Griffin has early enrolled at the University of Florida. New head coach Jon Sumrall says Griffin has a "cannon." Griffin was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.



Former Jesuit High School quarterback Will Griffin is on cloud nine.

"Being here feels fantastic," Griffin said.

He is playing quarterback at his dream school — the University of Florida.

Dream come true:

"Feels like home," Griffin said. "Feels like I have been here for a long time already."

In reality, it's only been about two months, but he is already making a positive impression.

"He's been in here a lot," Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall said. "He's a great communicator. I think he likes playing. He loves the work that goes with it. It has been fun to be around him."

But Sumrall says the real fun has been watching Griffin's arm in person.

Natural talent:

"Will has got a cannon man," Sumrall said. "Physically, he's got giftedness of tools and talents that you can't teach."

However, the former four-star recruit wants to be able to show off more than just his rocket for an arm.

"For me, it is just my all around personal growth especially with all of the plays and just understanding where I need to distribute the ball because when the ball is in our hands, it's on us to make a play happen and make sure we get it into our playmakers hands," Griffin said. "Taking what the defense gives us. I think that is something I really would like to work on because I am a big take a shot here. Take a shot there. Especially in college you've got tighter windows and stuff to throw into so just take the checkdown. Take what they give you because you will never go broke taking a profit."

It's certainly been profitable for Griffin to be on campus now as an early enrollee. He says he has already learned so much.

What they're saying:

"If I hadn't enrolled early, I think I would be super behind," Griffin said. "We pretty much designed the whole thing already getting these reps, especially all of the mental reps I get watching all of the older guys and how they operate is very helpful."

And being in Gainesville now is certainly helpful when it comes to understanding what it takes to play at the collegiate level.

"It is nice that he is here mid-year because he gets this whole offseason to learn, develop and grow," Sumrall said. "Been very pleased with what he is doing so far and excited about what lies ahead for him."

Sumrall also said there is an open quarterback competition, and he is in no rush to name a starter. However, at this time, Griffin is not thinking about playing this fall.

"I am just trying to understand the offense as best as I possibly can and make every rep a great rep and every day a great day," Griffin said.

And in order for Griffin to go down as a Gator great, he is not going to get ahead of himself in his first spring at Florida.

"I mean it is real," Griffin said. "I am here. Living in the present moment is a big one. Not being too anxious about the future or what it has to hold. Just trying to maximize each day to the fullest potential and just living in the present moment. I am here, and it is great, but I have to continue to get better every day and wake up better than you did before."

What's next:

Griffin and the Gators have 14 more spring practices before the annual Orange and Blue spring game on April 11 at the Swamp.